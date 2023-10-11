Family with Aroostook County connections experiences anxiety in Israel

ISRAEL (WAGM) - A man with County ties and his wife moved to Israel just last week. Larry French, his wife Daphne and dog Coco arrived in Tel Aviv last Wednesday. Larry will be attending Tel Aviv University to pursue a masters degree in disaster and emergency management. Saturday morning he and his wife were woken up by sirens, telling them to get to a bomb shelter immediately. Sirens continued throughout the day and continue today. Once the siren sounds, French says there are just 90 seconds to get to the bomb shelter. He adds, even though the conflict is some distance away at this point, they can still hear and even feel the explosions. This has, understandably caused HUGE anxiety for him, his wife and the dog.

“It’s been hard because we’re just constantly on edge waiting. But we are at a place where we know what to do, we know the plan and we’re feeling better the longer we go without a siren, we think, this might be the end of them for tonight. But we’re hoping this is going to keep getting better. Every time we have a long stretch in which there’s not any sirens any explosions, we’re optimistic that it might be improving.” says Larry French.

French and his wife are planning to stay in the country for now, but do have escape plans should the need arise.

