Family with Aroostook County connections experiences anxiety in Israel

By WAGM News
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISRAEL (WAGM) - A man with County ties and his wife moved to Israel just last week. Larry French, his wife Daphne and dog Coco arrived in Tel Aviv last Wednesday. Larry will be attending Tel Aviv University to pursue a masters degree in disaster and emergency management. Saturday morning he and his wife were woken up by sirens, telling them to get to a bomb shelter immediately. Sirens continued throughout the day and continue today. Once the siren sounds, French says there are just 90 seconds to get to the bomb shelter. He adds, even though the conflict is some distance away at this point, they can still hear and even feel the explosions. This has, understandably caused HUGE anxiety for him, his wife and the dog.

“It’s been hard because we’re just constantly on edge waiting. But we are at a place where we know what to do, we know the plan and we’re feeling better the longer we go without a siren, we think, this might be the end of them for tonight. But we’re hoping this is going to keep getting better. Every time we have a long stretch in which there’s not any sirens any explosions, we’re optimistic that it might be improving.” says Larry French.

French and his wife are planning to stay in the country for now, but do have escape plans should the need arise.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van Buren Fire
Van Buren Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire Tuesday Morning
Police LIghts
Two-Car Crash Due to Intoxicated Driver Leaves One Dead
Houlton shelter speaks out about animal abuse in Aroostook County
The Presque Isle Wildcats claim the school's first State Team Golf Championship.
Wildcats talk about winning the Class B State Golf Title
War in Israel
Family with County connections living in Israel

Latest News

NewsSource 8 the Late Edition
Man with County connections feels anxiety in Israel
Presque Isle resident responds to Israel conflict
Presque Isle Resident Israel Response, 10.10.23 - VOD - clipped version
Houlton Airport fire
Houlton Fire Business Follow-up, 10.10.23 - VOD - clipped version
A new series of resources are expanding in Aroostook to deter County youth from at risk...
Intervention Aroostook: 10.10.2023