Full interview with man with Aroostook County connections in Israel.

ISRAEL (WAGM) -“I’m in Israel right now getting my master’s at the Tel Aviv University.” -Larry French

“What are you going to school for?” -Kelly O’Mara

“I’m getting my master’s in disaster and emergency management. And part of the reason why I’m getting my master’s here in Israel is because it’s a country that knows a lot about disaster and emergency management. And I’m going to get an experience here that I could not get anywhere else in the world, most likely.” -Larry French

“How long have you been there?” -Kelly O’Mara

“So, we arrived here last Wednesday. So today makes a week since we got here.” -Larry French

“Tell me a little bit about what it’s been like since everything. I mean, it started on over the weekend, right?” -Kelly O’Mara

“So, we were woken up Saturday morning, early Saturday morning by sirens and then shortly thereafter by explosions. That’s what started it. And then throughout the day on Saturday into Saturday night, we had several red alert sirens and explosions. We had to seek shelter several times. The biggest challenge I said we’ve only been here since Wednesday is that our landlord at the place, we’re staying right now didn’t really go through the safety procedures didn’t tell us where the bomb shelter was because. They haven’t needed it in so long. So, he’s texting us while we were trying to figure out what to do Saturday morning or where to go. And then Saturday afternoon, we tried to go to a dog park. That’s just down the street from us and the sirens went off when we were at the dog park. And we’re like, do we run home? Do we? So, we ended up going down the street, finding other people who waved us into their apartments. They went into somebody else’s building and found their bomb shelter. So, it’s been interesting because we’re having to learn what to do very quickly. And now everywhere we go, we’re always watching for where’s the closest place that we can go if we need to. Luckily so far, the furthest we’ve been from home is a dog park just around the corner, when the siren has gone off. So, we’re staying close to home, but it’s made us think a lot differently about where we are, where our surroundings are, what’s near us and how quickly we can get somewhere. They tell us we have 90 seconds to get inside and close the door. And so, wherever we are, we must think about what’s within 90 seconds of us. And in addition to the sirens, like, are you hearing any explosions or are you near any of that? So, we’re able to hear explosions that are miles away. So, we have an app that tells us whenever there’s a red alert anywhere in the country, and we can get a red alert for Jerusalem, for example. And then we can hear those explosions. Those that are close to us, we can clearly hear. We had instances on Saturday and today where, like, the windows will shake from them. Like, we can clearly hear and feel them. And then when we have them close to us, we’re in the bomb shelter, we can feel them in the shelter even though it’s a cement room. So, there’s times we can hear and feel them.” Larry French

“And how you said that you, when you were out, somebody motioned for you to come into their home and let you use their bomb shelter. Like, is everybody kind of banding together during this? Is there a lot of fear going on?” -Kelly O’Mara

“Everyone we’ve talked to has said this is unusual, that this is the first time in a long time they’ve had this level of concern. We’re finding now that a lot of apartment buildings along here, they’re leaving their front door to the building open because if someone’s on the street and needs to get to a shelter quickly, you just apartment after apartment, the front doors are left open. And anytime we’re anywhere and there’s a siren, everybody in the vicinity starts looking at where it’s supposed to be, and you’ll just go there. And we went to a couple of shelters that are not our own, and everyone was very welcoming. We’ve taken our dog to shelters that are not our own, and people are very welcoming to whoever needs it. We’ve been in our shelter a few times and met people who were just off the street who happened to be walking by who came into our shelter because it was closest to them. So, the people are really accommodating. It’s been great because we’ve gotten to meet our neighbors that way. But it’s been interesting in that we, we’ve had to go to the grocery store. We’ve thought about where we will go here. And our philosophy has been, we’ll just follow everybody else. And we know that somebody will very quickly explain where we need to go and where we need to go to get safe. So that’s been very interesting to see people really banding together to say this is safety. We met somebody at the dog park yesterday who every time the siren goes off, He’s texting me now to say are you in a safe place? Are you okay? And we just met him a few days ago, we have no idea who he is, but he’s checking on us regularly because he wants to make sure we also are doing okay.” -Larry French

“And how are supplies like our supplies an issue? Are you able to just go to the grocery store and everything is okay? Or is that a concern?” -Kelly O’Mara

“So, just yesterday, they issued a statement that people should have 72 hours for food and water. We have some groceries here. We decided to wait until this morning to go and get groceries. We went to 3 different grocery stores and couldn’t find bottled water. We finally found bottled water at a grocery store that said that they’re not selling the bottled water that they have. We did eventually find water, but it did take, the friend I was just mentioning gave us suggestions where he found water, and we were able to find water in another grocery store. We are seeing a lot of basic supplies are in short supply because people are starting to gather those things. We are being told that they expect more to come in because they’re now starting to fill the shelves that way. So, we’re not really concerned about a lack of supplies, but we are thinking about ensuring we always have a backup stock in the house.” -Larry French

“And are you able to speak the language? Is the language an issue for you or did you study up before you went over?” -Kelly O’Mara

“We speak about 250 words of Hebrew. So, a little tiny bit. Enough to get by, luckily a lot of people here speak English, most people here speak English, a lot of people here prefer Hebrew, but they’ll switch to English, like we can ask, can you speak in English. The bigger challenge for us has been that majority of signs are in English, or in Hebrew, and a lot of handwritten signs. We’re using Google Translate, but Google Translate can’t translate handwritten signs, because they’re not Latin letters. So, we’re finding some of those things that are harder because we can’t read them. We have figured out what the sign for exit, sign for shelter, some of those signs look like now. So, we can identify them much more quickly. The language has been challenging, even going to the grocery store. We’re not fully sure what this is. We’re having to use Google translate to identify what it is we’re trying to buy. But luckily people here have been great. If they see us struggling, they’ve been helping in English to help us figure out what we’re trying to buy, how we’re trying to do things. And now we’re starting to see the same people repeatedly, the same grocery store folks and such. So, they’re getting used to, when we come to their credit card, they must push the buttons on the machine for us because we don’t know what the screen says.” -Larry French

“Right. Has being American had any kind of impact on your experience through this?” -Kelly O’Mara

“Most of the folks here have been more surprised that we’re here. Like when I tell them I’m here as a student, they’re like, well, I guess that makes sense. But, when we met folks here, we were like, we’ve been here for a week. They’re like, but why? And we said, we’re here for a year. And they’re like, even more surprised that we’re here for a year. They’ve been really accommodating towards us, a lot of people have been checking in on us because they’re like, this is not normal. We understand this is probably scary and uncommon for you. So, it’s been great to have that kind of support. Nobody has been upset that we’re here. Nobody has been surprised we’re here. I think the hardest thing we get is some people prefer Hebrew and we say, we need you to speak in English. They either stop talking to us or their sentences are very short and it’s evident they’d rather not talk to us in Hebrew or in English because it’s challenging, but everyone here has been friendly and great towards us.” -Larry French

“And do you have any plans to leave or you’re planning to stay? I mean, with everything in flux?” -Kelly O’Mara

“So, for right now, we’re staying. We have been in conversations with the university. They’ve been giving us a lot of great updates. Homefront Command is giving us a lot of updates. U. S. Embassy, we’ve been in touch with them. They’ve given us a lot of updates. They’re not recommending we leave yet. We are monitoring it very closely. We are in central Israel, so we are the furthest away from the places of danger. So, we’re staying for now. We are closely monitoring the situation. We do have the means and a plan to leave if we need to. We have figured out kind of what that looks like. The airline we’re going to be flying is still flying. Our biggest concern right now is just that some airlines are limiting flights in and out of Israel. So, we just need to think through that. But we are in communication with folks that are helping us really make the best decision. But for now, we’re going to stay. We feel like we really know the plan to maintain our safety and we’re going to continue to do that until it’s no longer safe for us to be here.” -Larry French

“And are your classes going forward or is the university closed for now?” -Kelly O’Mara

“So, all universities in Israel have decided as a group to suspend classes for a week, so they’ve pushed everything back a week. I was supposed to start class orientation this week. We did a virtual orientation which really focused on safety in Israel, primarily, as well as mental health services that the university is offering. Next week they’re going to essentially redo orientation and then classes will start the following week. But they’ve also said even then that those plans may change. They’re going to update us regularly. They said you may get an email saying your orientation starts tomorrow. And just be prepared for that last minute change. So, it gives us an extra week of waiting, which is both good and bad, but like, we’re starting to feel the anxiety of every time we leave the house, we must think about where we can go to. Every time we do anything, like when we start cooking dinner, we must think about like 30 seconds. So, it’s a little bit anxiety provoking in just having to constantly be ready for that siren to go off. So not having school is a little bit challenging with that because it gives us something to do, but it is nice that we are getting to practice this together as a family. We’re not doing this in two separate places, which would be harder, I think, for us. So, it’s been beneficial, and it’s been challenging.” -Larry French

“And is your wife going to school with you as well, or is she working?” -Kelly O’Mara

“She’s here primarily as a tourist, so she’s taking care of the house, she’s taking care of the dog, she’s going to be, when it’s safe to do so, exploring Israel, so this is a country we’ve wanted to visit for a long time, and this is really giving us an opportunity while we’re here for a year to explore it, so when it’s safe to do so, she’ll be doing a lot of exploring and Enjoying Israel as well.” -Larry French

“How’s your family? You still have family in the county. You’re, it’s your sister, right? Is Vicki?” -Kelly O’Mara

“Yep. Yeah. So, Vicki’s from the county. My mom finally moved south to Bangor. So, she made it slightly further out. We’ve been in regular communication with them as well as my wife’s family. We had the benefit that it happened here initially early Saturday morning, our time, which means that everybody back in the United States was asleep. So, by the time people were waking up and realizing that it was happening here, we had already kind of processed through it. We’d already decided what we’re going to tell people. We were able to send people messages before they got the news that something was going on. We’ve reassured them that we have a plan, that we’ve practiced it, that we know where our safe places are. We’ve been in communication with all the people we need to be. So, we’re just really communicating with them, reassuring them that we know what we’re doing, reassuring them that we have a plan to leave, and we have criteria of when we’re going to leave. And for the most part, they’re very supportive of us staying here. A lot of people are thinking we’re slightly crazy that we’re still staying here, but they’ve been supportive of us staying and we just really focus on communication. We’ve made sure that they have multiple ways to reach us, and we have multiple ways to reach them in case one of them stops working and, yeah, we’ll continue to give them updates and they’ll continue to support us from afar.” -Larry French

Is there anything else? Oh, as an emergency response, I mean, you’re there to kind of study this. Is there, you know, are you planning to kind of help in any way or will the university kind of have students help in in this effort at all? Has anybody talked about that?” -Kelly O’Mara

“So, the universities already said they’re working on some volunteer opportunities for students. Our program management has already said that as the program for disaster and emergency management, they’ve kind of also offered our assistance to a variety of entities and organizations. Our program has nurses and paramedics and things like that. So, they’ve offered some of our services. We’re not sure what they’re going to ask us to do, but we’ve all said yes, if you need our help, we’ll help. Separately, my wife and I have started looking at volunteer opportunities. We’re part of a Facebook group. That’s just listing off places where they’re collecting donations, and they help packing or where they’re picking up supplies. So, we’ve been looking for those opportunities to volunteer, especially during this week where we don’t have a lot going on. Because we want to feel like we’re doing something that’s helpful and useful. And there’s a lot of people in Israel who are really banding together and trying to help the, the folks in the south and folks that are, they’re defending Israel. So, in a variety of ways, we’re either going to be personally helping through the university or through my program, but we are going to be trying to give back in any way that we can while we’re waiting for classes to start.” -Larry French

“And you mentioned, you know, that the bombs falling and the sirens going off is obviously anxiety inducing. How are you guys doing overall, both you and your wife? And the pup has the pup handling everything.” -Kelly O’Mara

“It’s been, as I said earlier, the last couple of days have been much quieter, so today we were able to go out of the house, we went to the grocery store, it was nice to get out of the house. And then this afternoon while we were home, we had a series of sirens over the course of a couple of hours, that’s now making us look at our plans for tomorrow and saying, do we really want to leave the house and go far from the house? So, the hardest thing has just been that we’ve been close to the house, and we’re just constantly waiting for that siren to go off. We’re hesitant to do anything, like we’re hesitant to do anything that might... Delay our ability to leave the house for any period. So, it’s causing us some anxiety. Once we get to that shelter, we’re inside with our neighbors who are very supportive. It feels a lot safer and better. We close the big steel iron door, and we just wait. The dog. We were sensing some anxiety with her. She seems to love every time you go to the shelter because there’s always dogs and kids who want to pet her and give her attention. But we are finding that she’s spending a lot more time close to us. Whenever she hears a siren, she runs to the door. She kind of predicted that that’s what’s going to happen next. So, it’s been hard because we’re just constantly on edge waiting. But we are at a place where we know what to do. We know the plan and we’re feeling better. The longer we go without a siren, we’re like, this might be the end of them for tonight and unfortunately today we had a couple and we’re anticipating that we may have some more tonight, overnight, or tomorrow, but we’re hoping that’s going to keep getting better. And every time we have a long stretch in which there’s not any sirens, any explosions, then we’re optimistic that that might be improving.” -Larry French

“And you mentioned that basically everybody has a bomb shelter or, most people do.” -Kelly O’Mara

“Yeah, Israel’s done a lot of work to essentially put a bomb shelter in every building. When we were looking at apartments, one of the questions we’ve been asking everybody is where’s your bomb shelter? And it’s generally on the same floor, it’s in the basement. Most of the apartments that we’re walking past all have bomb shelters. We’ve jumped into a couple of theirs at various times. At the university, nearly every building has a bomb shelter, so they are accessible. Generally it’s the basements of most buildings, which is nice, just the challenge of we had to learn what the sign looked like in order to figure out where to go in order to find that bomb shelter, but they’re very, very prevalent, and then the instructions are what to do if you’re on a bus, what to do if you’re on the train, what to do if you’re outside, what to do if you can’t get to a bomb shelter. That was all stuff that the orientation covered. It’s all stuff that we’re getting by email. Just kind of every possible criterion and what we should be doing to prepare for it.” -Larry French

“Anything you want to say to people at home?” -Kelly O’Mara

“I think that I thank everyone who’s kind of supported us, both. Not just my wife and I, but everyone who kind of here in Israel, has been nice for us to get comments from folks back home saying they’re praying for us and thinking of us, because it has felt a little bit lonely while we’re kind of trapped in our apartment and can’t leave. So, it’s been nice to hear from people saying that they’re thinking of us and that that they’re supporting us. Otherwise, we’ll just keep giving people updates and we’re excited to come home next September. Unless something happens that we need to get home sooner. My program has a chat group now, and every time there’s a siren, we’re in different parts throughout the city, and the city’s broken into zones. Every time there’s a siren, people are like, I’m going to the shelter, and people are like, I’m leaving the shelter. And so, it seems like some people are trying to connect in the same shelters if in the same areas. But it’s been interesting to see that the program itself is kind of communicating with each other and checking with each other. Folks on our team, we have a nurse on our team. We keep checking in saying, how’s everyone doing today? So, it’s been nice to have people checking in on us because this is very unusual for us. But it is something that the more we do it, the more we’re getting comfortable with it. We understand it and we know what to expect and we trust the systems.” -Larry French

