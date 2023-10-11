Intervention Aroostook: 10.10.2023

Intervention Aroostook
By Shawn Cunningham
Oct. 11, 2023
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A new series of resources are expanding in Aroostook to deter County youth from at risk behaviors like substance use. ACAP and the Drug Free Aroostook Coalition are partnering with several schools in the St. John Valley to create more peer-to-peer trainings and programs. On this week’s Intervention Aroostook, ACAP Prevention Educator Theresa Dow spoke with Shawn Cunningham about why peer-to-peer is so important in prevention...

