More Gloomy Weather Expected This Week, with Showers Lingering into the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. After some sunshine to start the day today, cloud cover filtered back into the region during the afternoon hours. This has resulted in a gloomy second half of the day, with showers moving into the region this evening. The larger area of low pressure that’s been providing the unsettled weather continues to sit to the north and west of the state. This will eventually sink southward over the next few days, resulting in cloud cover and more shower chances for the end of the work week and first part of the weekend, with some improvement possible for the second half of the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows most of the shower activity falling between now and midnight tonight. This will leave the early morning hours of Thursday under mostly cloudy skies, as well as areas of patchy fog developing thanks to the shower activity. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the lower to mid 40s for most spots between now and tomorrow morning. Southerly winds remain light during the overnight hours, once again not having much of an impact on the forecast.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with fog and cloud cover, with gloomy weather expected to last during the day tomorrow. Shower chances return to the region during the afternoon hours, and last into tomorrow evening. This will end up being similar to what we’ve seen today with shower activity, if not showers arriving a few hours sooner compared to what we saw today. Showers once again lighten up for most tomorrow night, with a few isolated to scattered showers still possible going into Friday morning. High temperatures tomorrow will once again climb up into the mid and upper 50s for most places. Seasonable air continues to sit over the region tomorrow, before cooling off slightly for the end of the work week.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening's Weather on the Web Video Forecast

