Unsettled Weather Continues, Isolated Showers Possible

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Wednesday morning everyone. We are waking up to some limited cloud cover this morning with some of us picking up on some filtered areas of sunshine despite the fact that our weather pattern remains more unsettled. We’ve seen a bit of a split forecast in terms of our temperatures across the region. The warmest spots on the map have been centered towards the northeastern half of the county into the middle 40s. The rest of the region has been experiencing temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s. That is right around where our average lows typically sit for this time of year.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Looking at our current weather setup, one of the reasons we have been going back and forth between the cloud cover and the chance for showers is because we have a few weaker disturbances just to our west. These all stem from a stronger upper level low pressure system sitting on the Quebec Ontario border that continues to stall out based on current computer model trends. This will also likely keep shower chances in the forecast to round out the work week.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Not only has this unsettled stretch of weather impacted our weather conditions, but it also keeps our high temperatures right near the average high mark this afternoon. Highs will eventually reach the mid to upper 50s across the region. Going hour by hour for you, right now will be the best chance for picking up on more of the sunshine. However any sunshine we do see will be more filtered given the fact that we have already seen clouds start to increase. Heading into the lunchtime hour, that will be the best chance for any isolated showers developing. However, anything we do see I do expect to be few and far between and result in very minimal impacts given the fact that they will be quick to move to the east. Shower chances become a bit more scattered as the weaker disturbance reaches the region advancing from the west to the east by the mid to late evening. That will dry out leading us into the early morning hours of tomorrow, but we stay locked into the cloud cover. Lows will eventually fall back into the upper 30s and low 40s.

WPC Rain Totals (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs will spend another day reaching the mid to upper 50s. The difference between what we will see today and what I expect us to see tomorrow is that the chance for showers becomes greater. This will likely be when we pick up the bulk of the rainfall accumulation between now and tomorrow. Any showers we do see I expect to remain scattered and be centered towards the afternoon and evening hours.

