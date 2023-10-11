Van Buren Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire Tuesday Morning

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -At approximately 12:15 am, the Van Buren Fire Department VBFD responded to a reported structure fire at 341 Main Street, upon arrival we found the house fully engulfed in flames and quickly spreading to the detached garage.

With great efforts by the VBFD and mutual aid partners St. Leonard fire and Grand Isle Fire we were able to extinguish the fire but unfortunately the house and garage and all its contents were a total loss.

The Maine State Fire Marshals has been called to investigate the fire.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.