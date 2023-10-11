Van Buren Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire Tuesday Morning

Van Buren Fire
Van Buren Fire(WAGM)
By Shawn Cunningham
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -At approximately 12:15 am, the Van Buren Fire Department VBFD responded to a reported structure fire at 341 Main Street, upon arrival we found the house fully engulfed in flames and quickly spreading to the detached garage.

With great efforts by the VBFD and mutual aid partners St. Leonard fire and Grand Isle Fire we were able to extinguish the fire but unfortunately the house and garage and all its contents were a total loss.

The Maine State Fire Marshals has been called to investigate the fire.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police LIghts
Two-Car Crash Due to Intoxicated Driver Leaves One Dead
Houlton shelter speaks out about animal abuse in Aroostook County
The Presque Isle Wildcats claim the school's first State Team Golf Championship.
Wildcats talk about winning the Class B State Golf Title
War in Israel
Family with County connections living in Israel
Businesses begin to recover from Houlton fire

Latest News

War in Israel
Man with County ties in Israel, arrives days before war declared.
NewsSource 8 at 5:30
Man with County ties and family in Tel Aviv
War in Israel
Family with County connections living in Israel
NewsSource 8 at 6
Man with County ties moves to Israel days before war declared.