When is The Right Time to Get Your Winter Tires On

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - It’s that time of year again, October 1st marked the first day that folks can start putting their winter tires on. But just because you can right now, should you? We spoke to local garages to find out when the right time is for folks to get those winter tires on their vehicles.

Colin Ferris is the owner and operator of Keith’s Automotive Repair located in Easton. The shop was named by his father, Keith Ferris. Colin started working there 32 years ago.

Ferris said, “You can’t really save the first of October get your winter tires on because you know you might not see snow until the end of November. Northern Maine has such a diverse climate so to speak. I definitely think by November a lot of people should a lot of people should start planning on having their tires on. "

Robert Kilcollins is the owner and operator of Bob’s Service and Repair located in Fort Fairfield. He has been in that line of work for over 30 years.

Kilcollins said, “I usually will tell all the customers to play about a 10-day forecast and if you see that we’re getting below weather to freeze --may it not be snow, may it be ice-- get with us and get those snow tires put on because it does make quite the difference to carrying your loved ones or to avoiding accidents in traffic. When they start tire season, we work right up to 8 0′clock - 9 at night sometimes to keep everybody going. "

And when the first snow does fly, Kilcollins suggests being proactive when preparing for a stop. He says drivers should keep an eye on their rearview mirror watching for cars behind, who may not have their winter tires on yet. He says this will help people to avoid collisions.

