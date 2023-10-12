Energy Literacy Day aims to help people lower their fuel costs

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A seminar was held today to help community members cut energy costs before winter hits. Versant Power has partnered with Aroostook Agency on Aging to hold their first ever Energy Literacy Day.

Shelby Hartin, a Communication Specialist at Versant Power explains that the event is important for educating the community on understanding how their energy bills work. “It comes down to understanding your electricity bill, how to use your energy in an efficient and helpful way, and how to save money in the process,” Hartin says.

The Energy Literacy seminar included a one-hour presentation teaching consumers how to understand their electricity bill and find assistance programs that are available to them. The presentation was followed up a Question-and-Answer session with members of Versant Power and the Aroostook County Action Program.

This presentation is especially important due to the current cost-of-living increases many County residents have experienced over the last year. “Electricity rates have been on the rise so we’re definitely trying to help connect our customers with resources that will help them deal with those costs,” Hartin explains.

Judy Anderson, the Director of Community and Volunteer Services at Aroostook Agency on Aging, explains why this presentation is important for northern Maine communities. “We have longer winters, we have colder winters, so we certainly spend a lot of our fund heating our homes, lighting our homes, gas is more expensive, groceries are more expensive, so it just kind of trickles.”

Anderson says that finding ways to save money may help many families afford other necessities. “We have a lot of areas where we need to find some extra money.”

Understanding how electric bills work can improve people’s ability to live independently, according to Anderson. “Our mission is to help people stay in their homes, and certainly electricity is a big issue regarding a lot of people’s independent living status,” she explains.

Because this was the first time the Energy Literacy event has run, Versant Power is uncertain of when or where the next seminar will be. However, Versant assures that they are working on hosting more community events in the future.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.