Kaden Theriault talks about winning Class C Golf Championship

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) -Fort Kent’s Kaden Theriault contiues to celebrate the Class C Individual State Golf Championship. Theriault shot a 2 over 74 on Monday to win the title by one stroke over four other golfers.

Kaden Theriault:” Very excited and it means a lot to me. Even knowing when I went into the match, I wasn’t thinking I was going to win. I just wanted to go there and do my best. It really shocked me”

When did you realize you had a chance to win?

“I knew I pretty close and had three holes left. I was down a couple of strokes and had to bring my game up.”

Was everyone done when you came in with that score, so you knew you had won?

" I was one of the first couple of groups and I didn’t know what to expect, but I knew I had put up a pretty solid number.”

At the end that when all the scores were tabulated and you were the State Champion. How excited were you and coach when it was announced?

“I didn’t really believe it at first and then it settled in. It was a weird feeling.”

Later this month you are going to have a really busy time. M.r Nichols was telling me about your schedule if the playoffs go the way you hope in soccer. Tell me about your schedule later this month.

“We have a soccer game for the semifinal if we make it. Travel down the Connecticut that day. The next day play a practice round and then the next day I have the New England Championship. If we win the semifinal game, it is the Northern Maine Finals the day I get back. It’s going to be tough”

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

