More chances for Showers, Drier Weather on the Way Late This Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Dense Fog Advisory (WAGM)

Good Thursday morning everyone. We are off to another gloomy start this morning with cloud cover lingering across most of the region. However there have been some breaks in the cloud cover leading to some patchy areas of dense fog reducing visibility again. That is mainly due to the presence of moisture remaining in the atmosphere. It’s another morning where you want to make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time out on the roads for your commute. As a result the National Weather Service has placed the eastern half of the county into a dense fog advisory through 9 am.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Looking at this Morning’s Weather Setup, we won’t see a lack of shower chances until we head into the early work week. That is because we continue to have a low pressure system sitting to our north and west into Canada. While it has slowly moved its way to the east, it has some weaker disturbances stemming from it. It’s not strong enough to impact our high temperatures just yet and any showers we do see out of this system will likely have very minimal impacts in terms of rainfall accumulation.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures this afternoon will eventually reach the mid to upper 50s. Going hour by hour for you, we stay mainly dry throughout the morning with cloud cover blanketing the region. Shower chances will get reintroduced by the time we head past the lunchtime hour. The difference between what we had seen yesterday and what we will see today, is that any showers we do see today will be more scattered in nature. Another round of showers advances into the region and becomes more organized overnight. This will likely be when we pick up the bulk of our rainfall accumulation and even then I expect us to see around a tenth of an inch of rain at best. Waking up tomorrow some of us may be dealing with some lingering showers from overnight. This will prevent our lows from falling back by much. A lot of areas will only fall back into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

We begin to cool off our high temperatures tomorrow with most areas closer to the middle 50s. It will likely be a very similar setup to what we can expect today where the best chance for more enhanced shower activity will be centered towards the afternoon and evening. Because they will be more scattered in nature I don’t expect them to amount to much in terms of rainfall accumulation.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.