More information released on Van Buren Main Street fire

VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - A fire in a Van Buren home was reported to the Van Buren Fire Department (VBFD) just after midnight on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Van Buren Fire Chief Brian Caron has released additional information on what happened that night.

VBFD heard about a structure fire at 341 Main Street. All occupants of the home were out by the time Van Buren Fire learned about the fire. The fire department used a defensive mode surround and drown attack on the fire once they arrived. They used 80,000 gallons of water per hour over the course of three hours until the fire was out. Fire Chief Caron says that the fire department’s main concern was to protect the house next door.

The occupants of the house were alerted by the smoke alarms. After hearing the alarms, they escaped the house through the back door. All occupants escaped the fire with just the clothes on their back.

According to Fire Chief Caron, the fire started in an enclosed entry porch and spread to the garage, which had a restored truck inside. The fire also spread to a parked car in the driveway. Although there were no injuries, the house, garage, and all the contents, including both vehicles, were a total loss.

There were no equipment failures and the VBFD cleared the scene by 1:30pm on October 10, 2023. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and the fire marshal is still investigating.

