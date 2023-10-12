Showers Chances More Likely Tomorrow, with Unsettled Weather Continuing into the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. After a better day across the county today than I was originally expecting with more sunshine and showers during the afternoon hours, shower chances are continuing into this evening. The area of low pressure and cold front approaching the region continued to weaken during the day today. This was the main factor for why we saw sunshine, however the area of low pressure is expected to strengthen slightly over the next 24 hours, resulting in more cloud cover tomorrow, along with shower chances. Don’t expect tomorrow to be a washout, with showers becoming more scattered to isolated in nature by the afternoon and evening. This will set us up for more cloud cover going into the weekend, with shower chances returning Saturday night into Sunday morning.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows skies remaining mostly cloudy, with showers continuing the further north and east you are in the county. Shower chances once again push southward during the early morning hours of Friday, eventually making their way over central areas just before sunrise Friday. Low temperatures tonight are once again expected to cool off into the lower to mid 40s for most places by tomorrow morning. Cloud cover, along with lighter winds will work together to trap slightly warmer air in over the region.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with shower chances during the morning hours, with showers eventually tapering off by late morning early afternoon. Cloud cover is expected to linger during the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow, leaving us with a gloomy second half of the day. Computer models are hinting at some possible clearing late in the day tomorrow. I remain skeptical of this, but will mention it since computer models showed a similar story for today and I wasn’t buying it. High temperatures tomorrow climb into the lower to mid 50s by the afternoon hours. Temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler compared to what we saw today thanks to the lack of sunshine and northwesterly winds working to bring cooler air into the region.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

