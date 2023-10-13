More Showers Chances Today, Unsettled Weather Stretches into Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Friday morning everyone. It’s another dreary start this morning across the county. A lot of the shower activity we have seen this morning has been centered towards the far northern tier of the county. While most of the shower activity has wrapped up so far, cloud cover will stick around preventing us from seeing more of the sunshine.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Looking at this Morning’s Weather Setup, our weather pattern remains unsettled. The low pressure system that had been stalling out on the Quebec Ontario border has now strengthened and made its way into the Canadian Maritimes. Because it will stay in close proximity to the region, shower chances will likely last going into the weekend. The weekend isn’t expected to be a total washout weather wise, but you will want to be prepared for the chance for showers.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Because the clouds and showers will prevent us from seeing the sunshine, highs will barely make it to the middle 50s. Going hour by hour, shower chances will eventually taper within the next couple of hours for the northern half of the county. Some more enhanced bands of showers will be more likely in areas in western New Brunswick. The rest of the region will be blanketed into the cloud cover. While we stay dry this evening we will go back and forth between partly and mostly cloudy skies. That will result in another gloomy start to tomorrow morning. The good news about the cloud cover is that it will work in our favor to keep our overnight lows above average into the low to middle 40s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Because we will be remaining in the cloud cover for the vast majority of the daytime tomorrow, highs will once again spend another day into the low to middle 50s. Some breaks are possible resulting in a mostly cloudy day overall. The best chance for any shower activity will be centered towards points north again based on the placement of this system. The other aspect with this system will be the winds. We return back to some breezier conditions both tomorrow and Sunday. Compared to last weekend, it will be more tame. At best winds will gust between 25 and 30 mph. Once we head into the morning hours of Sunday, winds will start to calm down and subside.

