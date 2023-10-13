Possible Avoidance of Losing Sledding Trails

NEW SWEDEN, Maine (WAGM) - Snowmobiling is a big pastime for many during the winter. Folks may not know the amount of work that goes into maintaining the trails -- even before the first snowfall -- so folks will be able to get out on the sleds. We visited New Sweden where trail groomers have recently avoided possibly losing 16 miles worth of sled trails.

The Nordic Lakers have taken care of the trails in New Sweden Maine for years. President of the Nordic Lakers, Bob Anderson says that it has become harder to do so recently.

Anderson “I mean we bought our first machine 30 years ago for 2,500 dollars. You can’t get much for 2,500. We’re talking 150 - 17, 500 and for little clubs like ours with 30 members, it would take us forever to pay for that.”

Anderson worried about their tractor breaking down and not having the finances or manpower to continue maintaining the trails.

Anderson “We got a handful of guys, five - six guys and that’s the only--you don’t get any new guys. A young person maybe comes in one year and the next year you don’t see them again. So we might have tried it another year but I’m glad it worked out the way it is.”

Anderson is talking about the recent partnership with the Caribou Parks and Rec Department. He met up with the superintendent of Caribou Parks and Rec Department, Gary Marquis, to make that partnership happen.

Marquis “They came to us and asked if we would take over their 16 miles of trail and give us what they had for assets including their groomer. So we met with the city council a couple of weeks ago. The city council voted unanimously to take it on and here we are.”

Out of the 16 miles of trail that the Nordic Lakers groomed, the Caribou Parks and Rec department will continue to groom 13 miles.

Marquis “One of the trails is a very very important link to the Northern part of the county and the other trail is a very popular local trail. It’s technically called Trail 81 but everyone refers to it as the Swedes Trail.”

Anderson “There’s a lot of riders. They found out that this is the best place to sled in the state.”

Marquis and Anderson say that snowmobiling is important to the county and for the businesses that are frequently visited by sledders.

