PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - As the colder season is rolling in, organizations in the community are partnering together to make sure folks at home have what they need to avoid slips and falls on the ice. The Aroostook Agency on Aging, Presque Isle Rotary Club, and Presque Isle Public Works are creating an age-friendly community this winter through their program Safe Steps: Sand and Salt for Seniors. Tractor Supply, Harbor Freight, Lowes, SW Collins, and the Trinity Masonic Lodge are also helping to provide buckets, salt, and funding.

Ginny Joles is a Rotarian and she is a part-time employee at the Aroostook Agency of Aging.

Joles said, “People over 55 --there are people who really can’t go to the sand salt pits themselves. Some of them are shut-ins. And the whole intent is to sprinkle a little bit of sand salt mixture. On your stairway, on your walkways. Not intended to do a full driveway. It’s just a little light dusting of sand and salt so seniors can prevent slips and falls. We have 110 who have already registered for this round. The deliveries will be made on October 18th in the afternoon.”

Joles says that they are accepting volunteers who would like to help make the deliveries. Joles explained that it is more than just helping someone stay safe during the icy season. It is also about socializing and making sure folks have all that they need.

Mark Putnam is a long-time Rotarian and he is also the communications coordinator and development specialist at the Aroostook Agency of Aging.

Putnam said, “It only takes one fall and possibly a broken bone or joint to end up in the hospital in rehabilitation and to be taken out of your home where you really want to be living. So this is a program that helps people stay living in their own homes where they really want to be and stay there safely.”

Another delivery will take place on December 7th. Joles says folks can reserve a bucket or a refill by calling the Aroostook Agency on Aging at 764 - 3396. They will be covering Presque Isle, Easton, Mapleton, Castle Hill, and Chapman. But Joles advises people from other towns to call their town manager to see if other programs like this one are available.

