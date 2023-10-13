Shower Chances Continue this Weekend, with Sunshine Returning Next Week

For more weather information, make sure to check out: https://www.wagmtv.com/weather/ or download the WAGM Weather App!
By Rob Koenig
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. After more cloud cover and showers to start the day today, we eventually saw some improvement during the afternoon hours in the form of some sunshine. Sunny skies didn’t last all afternoon, especially over the eastern half of the county, where more bubble up showers and downpours have been moving through. Shower chances eventually taper off later tonight, as the area of low pressure responsible for the showers continues to push eastward. This will leave us with increasing clouds by tomorrow morning as another area of low pressure over the great lakes takes control of our weather, resulting in more shower chances over the weekend and into early next week.

This Evening's Weather Setup
This Evening's Weather Setup(WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows showers tapering off between now and midnight tonight. Any clearing that we saw during the afternoon hours will eventually fill back in with cloud cover, resulting in a mostly cloudy start to the day tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight are once again expected to fall back into the lower to mid 40s for most spots. This will be similar to last night thanks to cloud cover in place. The one big difference between last night and tonight will be the wind, as northwesterly winds remain gusty at times between now and tomorrow evening.

Tonight's Low Temperatures
Tonight's Low Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with mostly cloudy skies. I can’t rule out the chance for some breaks in the clouds early tomorrow, however those are expected to fill in during the late morning hours. Shower chances begin as isolated showers during the early afternoon hours, but become more scattered in nature during the afternoon and evening. Showers eventually taper off once again tomorrow night, leaving us with cloudy skies going into the day Sunday. High temperatures tomorrow will continue to be right around where they should be for this time of year, with high temperatures reaching the lower to mid 50s for most. Northwesterly winds continue to be gusty at times during the afternoon, but eventually lighten up going into tomorrow night.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures
Tomorrow's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great weekend!

