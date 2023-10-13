Transatlantic balloon flight post-poned to 2024

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A transatlantic balloon flight that was originally scheduled for 2023 has been postponed to 2024 due to weather conditions.

The Torabhaig Atlantic Explorer gas balloon was intended to launch from Presque Isle in September 2023 and land somewhere in Europe. The balloon flight, which will now occur next summer, will be co-piloted by Sir David Hempleman-Adams and Vert Padelt, alongside scientist Dr. Frederik Paulsen.

Hempleman-Adams, Padelt and Paulsen confirmed in an email that the flight has been postponed due to a lack of clear weather. “We have all been waiting patiently each day for the weather to come in. Everything ready, checked and rechecked. We have waited 8 weeks and nothing,” they wrote.

“We have had long chats with our three weathermen, Wim, Luc and Don, and they all agree that there is very little hope of flying now by the end of October, with new lows and snow lining up to thwart any attempt,” the explorers say in their letter. They explain that the lack of daylight in Europe, along with cooling temperatures, will make it difficult to fly this late into the year.

However, the adventurers say they plan to pursue their flight next year. Torabhaig, a distillery based at the Isle of Skye in Scotland, has agreed to continue supporting their expedition into next year.

In their letter Hempleman-Adams, Padelt and Paulsen thank the hundreds of people who have supported them in their expedition. “We know this is hugely frustrating for everyone and we value your patience and commitment enormously, and very much hope that we will have your continued support on the next leg,” they say.

