Bridge to Hope Cancer Awareness Walk

Riverfront Park Bridge During the Bridge to Hope Event
Riverfront Park Bridge During the Bridge to Hope Event
By Megan Waceken
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Many folks out in about dressed in pink over the weekend. This was in support of people battling cancer. The community gathered at Riverfront Park to take part in the Bridge to Hope 18th annual Cancer Awareness Walk. Riverfront Park was decorated with pink ribbons, painted pumpkins, and other symbolic decor. The bridge itself was lined with bras from one end to the other in support of breast cancer awareness month.

We spoke to Kim Folsom, who is the chair of the Bridge to Hope committee.

Folsom said, “What we’d like to accomplish is have awareness for people who are battling cancer in our area. What we raise is the fluff and that’s what allows us to do what Bridge to Hope does on a yearly basis.”

Before the walk began at 10, folks gathered at the park to visit with one another, have a good time, and participate in the Bridge to Hope raffle. Pam Hocking is a board member of Bridge to Hope and also a survivor of cancer. This is the 13th year Hocking has made a quilt for the raffle.

Hocking said, “I make a quilt every year to raffle off and then we have a really beautiful basket of things that another local resident just donated to us to raffle and it’s some tea some cookies, and a mug. And a pillow that she made.

The raffle earnings go directly into the Bridge to Hope fund which gets used to help support local people who are battling cancer. The funds get those people --and their families-- whatever they may need.

Folsom said, “We’re moral support but we also have monetary donations that we can make to people be it a gas card, a restaurant gift card, motel gift cards, or --we’re lucky-- we can customize a donation to a person’s needs.”

Leanne Faulkingham comes to these events to support the Bridge to Hope after the group supported her and her mother in a time of need.

Faulkingham said, “I love supporting Bridge to Hope because they helped my mother especially. She is a survivor of cancer now for six years. She was in Boston for four months and they gave not only her financial support but us -- her family -- financial support so that we could visit her.”

For Faulkingham and other folks who participated in the event, there was a strong sense of community support.

Faulkingham said, “It’s all about community helping community.”

The event raised around 26,000 dollars. Folsom says people can still donate to the cause by emailing bridgetohopecares@gmail.com.

