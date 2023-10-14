Making It a Fire Safety Household

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Folks at home with young families may have heard from your child about what you need to do during a fire. This was because of some fire departments around the county talking to youngsters during Fire Safety Week. The Houlton Fire Department did its part to inform the public by talking to different daycares in the area. They say that it is important to teach the child who may not know what to do otherwise.

Brent Estabrook is a driver and operator for the Houlton Fire Department.

Estabrook said, “The Aroostook County Chief Association helps us to provide pamphlets and materials from the NFPA during Fire Safety Week. This year was on cooking safety. The smaller kids and cooking safety kind of go hand and hand. They are learning about cooking and the dangers of the stove. But generally, we try to mostly concentrate on escape plans and meeting places and not being afraid of a firefighter in full turnout gear.”

Anthony White is a Paramedic for Houlton.

White said, “A lot of the adults don’t know what to tell the kids about evacuating. The fire department here, when they go around and give little seminars on the importance of fire safety and evacuation routes and having plans in place, the kids go home to the parents and kick the parents into gear into doing what’s important and what’s needed in case there is an emergency.”

Estabrook suggests that folks should have fire drills in their own homes the same way that schools do. He says this could make a difference later on in the event of an actual fire.

