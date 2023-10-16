Follow-up Friday: Friday the 13th

By Rothery Sullivan
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It’s Friday the 13th…for some, it’s just another day of the week, but for others it takes on special meaning. In this week’s Throwback Thursday Brian Bouchard took us back to 1982 to show the dos and don’ts for Friday the 13th.

Friday the 13th – for some it’s just a normal Friday, for others it’s the name of their favorite horror film, while other’s believe it’s a day to be filled with wariness and caution. When Friday the 13th falls in October, like it does today, some say even more caution is required.

In 1982 WAGM reporters gave some tips on how to best prepare for the day of potential bad luck. All these tips still reign true today, so we decided to remake the story from 41 years ago.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iulia Pugachev, 28, is facing several charges after troopers say she had her Dodge Charger...
Woman driving trooper patrol car lookalike arrested, authorities say
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support
President of Nordic Lakers Snowmobile Club, Bob Anderson
Possible Avoidance of Losing Sledding Trails
Brent Estabrook
Making It a Fire Safety Household
Van Buren Fire
More information released on Van Buren Main Street fire

Latest News

Bridge to Hope Breast Cancer walk
Houlton Bridge Cancer Walk, 10.16.23 - VOD - clipped version
Homeless Services of Aroostook
Homeless shelter sees increase in demand as temperatures drop
Fort Kent Municipal Center
Maine DOT stakeholder group meets in Fort Kent
Follow Up Friday, Friday the 13th
Follow Up Friday, 10.13.23 - VOD - clipped version