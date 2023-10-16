Homeless shelter sees increase in demand as temperatures drop

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Colder temperatures, a lack of housing and a cost of living increase - all of these things are causing an increase in demand at a local homeless shelter.

The Homeless Services of Aroostook have reported an increase in demand as the temperatures are beginning to drop. The facility is already operating near their capacity on a nightly basis.

Kari Bradstreet, the Executive Director for Homeless Services of Aroostook, explains that she is concerned about having to turn people away. “We’re looking at almost full capacity every day here in our building, and it’s concerning the amount of pre-ads that we do for people for admission then we don’t have an available bed to give to them”

Bradstreet says that one large contributing factor to the increase in homelessness is due to the current housing crisis. “Length of stays are higher right now due to no housing,” Bradstreet explains. “The crisis is everywhere, it’s not just here in Aroostook County, and if we had more units, more housing, more landlords that are willing to work with us for subsidies and stuff, then we would be able to probably move some people a little bit quicker.”

The cost-of-living crisis is also a contributing factor to the increased demand for resources, according to Residential Service Manager Bradley Summerlin. “Rising prices – yes of course it’s a huge thing,” says Summerlin, “because of course we’ve got rent, and then of course you have to heat your place, and you have to feed yourself and your children, and every one of those things are going up on a daily basis.”

People of all ages and backgrounds are experiencing homelessness, but recently there has been an rise in families and children at the shelter. Summerlin says the stigma surrounding homelessness can make it more difficult for people to ask for help, but that an increase in community involvement could help eradicate some misconceptions.

“There’s a lot of opinions about homelessness and those opinions need to be revisited and replenished with positivity,” explains Summerlin. “The more people we bring up here, the more awareness we spread, and the more that stigma goes away.”

Both Summerlin and Bradstreet assured that although they may not have enough room in the shelter for every person in need this winter, they are dedicated to helping them find the resources they need. In addition to opening a warming center this winter, the shelter is able to redirect people to other services and agencies so that no person goes without their needs met.

The agency says the public can do many things to help, from donating food and clothes to donating their time. They urge people to call the shelter to find out the best way they can make a difference for their friends and neighbors experiencing homelessness.

