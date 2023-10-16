Maine DOT stakeholder group meets in Fort Kent

By Rothery Sullivan
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Department of Transportation held their second of four stakeholder meetings last night in Fort Kent to discuss ways to improve the highway systems in northern Aroostook County.

One of the main topics of conversation was the extension of I95 to the St. John Valley. At the meeting Maine DOT Commissioner Bruce Van Note said the extension is not feasible for several reasons, mainly including the $3.5 billion cost, the length of the time the project would take, and current conservation laws.

“I think there’s better things we can do for the entire state of Maine and the County and the Valley,” explains Commissioner Van Note. “I think there’s better things for much less of a price tag, and I just don’t like to put out things that I consider false hope.”

Troy Haney, a stakeholder group member and local business owner, agrees that the “The reward for the spend for our money really isn’t there, so I’d really rather focus on how we can improve what we have and really work to put those dollars and funds together to make it safer for our potato industry, our agriculture industry that truck products in and our of here, our forestry industry, our tourism is a huge deal.”

The next stakeholder meeting will be held on November 14 in Caribou. The meeting will focus on specific improvements that need to be made on county highways, and to identify the benefits from these improvements. The public is strongly encouraged to attend.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iulia Pugachev, 28, is facing several charges after troopers say she had her Dodge Charger...
Woman driving trooper patrol car lookalike arrested, authorities say
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support
President of Nordic Lakers Snowmobile Club, Bob Anderson
Possible Avoidance of Losing Sledding Trails
Brent Estabrook
Making It a Fire Safety Household
Van Buren Fire
More information released on Van Buren Main Street fire

Latest News

Bridge to Hope Breast Cancer walk
Houlton Bridge Cancer Walk, 10.16.23 - VOD - clipped version
Homeless Services of Aroostook
Homeless shelter sees increase in demand as temperatures drop
Follow-up Friday: Friday the 13th
Follow Up Friday, Friday the 13th
Follow Up Friday, 10.13.23 - VOD - clipped version