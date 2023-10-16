Man killed by auger on construction site, coroner confirmed

A man in Indiana was killed in a construction accident Friday afternoon.
A man in Indiana was killed in a construction accident Friday afternoon.(WITN)
By Evan Harris and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A man in Indiana was killed in a construction accident Friday afternoon, according to the Elkhart County Coroner’s Office.

Officials said Rodolfol Nuñez was cleaning equipment while working for Milestone Construction when his clothing got caught in an auger, pulling him into the machine.

Police said Nuñez was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The coroner ruled his death as accidental.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iulia Pugachev, 28, is facing several charges after troopers say she had her Dodge Charger...
Woman driving trooper patrol car lookalike arrested, authorities say
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support
President of Nordic Lakers Snowmobile Club, Bob Anderson
Possible Avoidance of Losing Sledding Trails
Brent Estabrook
Making It a Fire Safety Household
Van Buren Fire
More information released on Van Buren Main Street fire

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Westfield UTV Accident
One dead and another injured after UTV crash in Westfield
FILE - This photo shows a sign of Rite Aid on its store in Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, 2023. Rite...
Rite Aid seeks Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it deals with lawsuits and losses
Nic Woodley
University football staffer arrested for exposing himself to young girl at Target, police say
FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Trump has narrow gag order imposed on him by federal judge overseeing 2020 election subversion case