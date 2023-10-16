More Chances for Showers Today, Drier Weather Returns Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Monday morning everyone. We are off to another dreary start this morning with showers expanding across the region. While shower chances will likely stick around throughout the day, a lot of them will become more scattered in nature.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

One of the reasons we have been seeing showers continue this morning is because we have a stronger low pressure system sitting just to our east. It is moving in more of an untraditional way compared to how most weather systems track. With two stronger domes of high pressure on either side of the system, it essentially has nowhere to go, but backwards closer to the state. Once we head into the mid week, this system will eventually track its way to the northeast ushering in high pressure and leading us to more sunshine.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Because cloud cover will stick around, it will prevent our highs from getting past the lower 50s. With breezier conditions also sticking around, it will also likely feel cooler than the lower 50s. Going hour by hour for you, showers remain more scattered and light in nature. The best chance for any enhanced shower activity will be centered towards the morning hours. Once we head into the afternoon shower chances will become less numerous eventually tapering off by the evening commute. Because any of the showers we do see throughout the day will be more scattered in nature, rainfall accumulations will be limited. Overnight tonight, cloud cover lingers and as a result lows will only fall back into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Future Wind Gusts (WAGM)

The other aspect with the system today will be the wind gusts. The peak of the wind gusts will likely arrive by mid to late morning with gusts just shy of the 20 mph mark in some locations. As we go further into the afternoon and into the early afternoon, gusts slowly begin to subside becoming more calm by the overnight hours.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs will once again struggle to make it past the low 50s as the majority of the cloud cover lingers. While there will be a better chance for more breaks in the clouds leading us to more filtered areas of sunshine, I do expect most breaks to be quickly filled in by the cloud cover. It’s not until late in the evening where we let go of more of the cloud cover leading us to partly cloudy skies.

