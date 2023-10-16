One dead and another injured after UTV crash in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - A Portland man has died after a UTV crash in Westfield. According to the Maine Warden Service, a little after 10:30 pm Sunday night, 40 year old Jason Wilmot of Portland, was driving a 2022 Can Am Defender XT side by side UTV with 44 year old Chris Foster of Gorham, as his passenger on a woods road in Westfield.

As they were going down a road with a gradual downhill grade, the road slightly veered to the right with a low spot in the turn. The Maine Warden Service says Wilmot was unable to negotiate the turn, and hit a slight embankment causing the UTV to start to tip. He then struck a tree, ejecting both occupants from the UTV.

Wilmot was pinned under the UTV, and passed away at the scene according to responding EMS personnel. Foster sustained injuries to his head and was transported to AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle. The driver and passenger were not wearing helmets and were not buckled in. The incident remains under investigation by the Maine Warden Service, who reconstructed the accident at the scene last night. An initial investigation suggests alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

The Maine Warden Service was assisted at the scene by the Mars Hill Fire Department, Central Aroostook Ambulance and Presque Isle Ambulance

