Sunshine Eventually Returns to the Forecast this Week, with More Rain Possible for the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. We had a gloomy weekend across the county with multiple rounds of rain showers working through. Showers are finally tapering off this evening as the area of low pressure continues to push our of the region and to the east of us. This will eventually leave us with clearing skies later this week, with cloud cover fighting with the sunshine over the next few days. Temperatures are also expected to warm up once more later this week with the sunshine, before cooling back down next weekend with rain shower activity.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows showers tapering off from north to south during the overnight hours. Cloud cover is likely to stick around at least into the early morning hours of Tuesday, before eventually breaking apart some by sunrise. Low temperatures tonight are expected to cool off for most, with lows falling back into the upper 30s and lower 40s just before sunrise Tuesday morning. Northerly winds are expected to be light during the overnight hours, not having much of an impact on temperatures or the forecast overall.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with breaks in the clouds and some sunshine, before cloud cover fills back into the county during the afternoon hours. This will end up leaving us with a mostly cloudy and gloomy end to the day tomorrow. We are looking at overall improvement over the next few days, with skies expected to clear out some tomorrow night, resulting in more of a partly sunny day by Wednesday. High temperatures tomorrow will struggle to reach the lower 50s with the lack of sunshine by the afternoon. Any sunshine that we see during the morning hours will help to warm things up, but not nearly as much as what we’ll see later this week.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

