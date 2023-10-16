Sunshine Eventually Returns to the Forecast this Week, with More Rain Possible for the Weekend

Rob's Monday Evening Forecast. For more weather information, make sure to check out: https://www.wagmtv.com/weather/ or download the WAGM Weather App!
By Rob Koenig
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. We had a gloomy weekend across the county with multiple rounds of rain showers working through. Showers are finally tapering off this evening as the area of low pressure continues to push our of the region and to the east of us. This will eventually leave us with clearing skies later this week, with cloud cover fighting with the sunshine over the next few days. Temperatures are also expected to warm up once more later this week with the sunshine, before cooling back down next weekend with rain shower activity.

This Evening's Weather Setup
This Evening's Weather Setup(WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows showers tapering off from north to south during the overnight hours. Cloud cover is likely to stick around at least into the early morning hours of Tuesday, before eventually breaking apart some by sunrise. Low temperatures tonight are expected to cool off for most, with lows falling back into the upper 30s and lower 40s just before sunrise Tuesday morning. Northerly winds are expected to be light during the overnight hours, not having much of an impact on temperatures or the forecast overall.

Tonight's Low Temperatures
Tonight's Low Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with breaks in the clouds and some sunshine, before cloud cover fills back into the county during the afternoon hours. This will end up leaving us with a mostly cloudy and gloomy end to the day tomorrow. We are looking at overall improvement over the next few days, with skies expected to clear out some tomorrow night, resulting in more of a partly sunny day by Wednesday. High temperatures tomorrow will struggle to reach the lower 50s with the lack of sunshine by the afternoon. Any sunshine that we see during the morning hours will help to warm things up, but not nearly as much as what we’ll see later this week.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures
Tomorrow's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iulia Pugachev, 28, is facing several charges after troopers say she had her Dodge Charger...
Woman driving trooper patrol car lookalike arrested, authorities say
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support
President of Nordic Lakers Snowmobile Club, Bob Anderson
Possible Avoidance of Losing Sledding Trails
Brent Estabrook
Making It a Fire Safety Household
Van Buren Fire
More information released on Van Buren Main Street fire

Latest News

Rob's Monday Evening Forecast. For more weather information, make sure to check out:...
Weather on the Web 10-16-23 PM
This Morning's Weather Setup
More Chances for Showers Today, Drier Weather Returns Tomorrow
Vanessa's Monday Morning Forecast
Weather on the Web 10-16-23 am
This Evening's Weather Setup
Shower Chances Continue this Weekend, with Sunshine Returning Next Week