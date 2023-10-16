Vet explains growing concern for upper respiratory illness in dogs

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WAGM) - Concern is spreading online about a potential respiratory disease in dogs in Maine. The posts say that an illness that has the symptoms of kennel cough is causing pneumonia in dogs and has reached pandemic levels in the state.

After speaking to Meghan Vaught, one of the Medical Directors at Maine Veterinary Medical Center, it appears that this illness is not as severe as online posts have indicated.

Vaught says, although some areas of Maine are seeing a slight flare up in cases of kennel cough, the cases are not severe nor at high levels. “There have been spots in the country and in the north east in the last year that have had these flare-ups,” Vaught says, “or some of them have been maybe a little bit more resistant than others, but we’re not clinically seeing it in our ICU as like a resistant pneumonia that pets aren’t able to rally through by any means.”

Vaught says that the dogs affected by the flare up of kennel cough are recovering. “There’s been a lot of panic for sure but it seems clinically that with the appropriate course of therapy these dogs are doing well,” she says.

Several vets and shelters in the area said that they hadn’t heard anything about the matter while others have seen a slight increase in kennel cough cases.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry’s Animal Health program has recently reported an unusual respiratory disease in dogs in Maine. According to the department’s website, “affected dogs are reportedly developing severe pneumonia that is not always responsive to typical antimicrobials.” The website says that dogs are at a higher risk if they are in co-mingling situations with other dogs, including kennels, daycares, and dog parks.

However, Dr. Stefanie Bolas, the Maine State Veterinarian, confirmed the cases of this illness have not reached severe levels. The Animal Health advises that if a person’s dog is experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness, including sneezing, coughing, fatigue, or discharge from the nose or eyes, they should contact their veterinarian to discuss diagnosis and treatment options.

