Clouds Linger Today, Filtered Sunshine Possible

Vanessa's Tuesday Morning Forecast
By Vanessa Symonick
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Tuesday morning everyone. After another unsettled day weather wise with more showers yesterday, we’ve already started to trend towards some drier conditions. However, cloud cover has stuck around leading us to a bit of a cloudy start this morning. That will likely remain the trend going throughout the daytime.

This Morning's Weather Setup
This Morning's Weather Setup(WAGM)

Looking at our weather setup this morning, we’ve seen more of a quiet weather pattern develop. We are left with a few weaker disturbances, but they are expected to stay well towards the south. With high pressure sitting just to the west, it will lead us to a brief return to some sunshine for the mid to late work week. Models have been trending at a stronger coastal system developing by the time we head into the weekend bringing us a return to some widespread rain. We will have more updates on this as we go further into the work week.

Today's Highs
Today's Highs(WAGM)

Because cloud cover sticks around for the vast majority of the daytime, it will impact our high temperatures. Most spots will just barely touch the 50 degree mark. Going hour by hour for you, the best chance for seeing more filtered areas of sunshine will likely be centered between now and the mid morning. Cloud cover will likely come back into play by the time we head into afternoon. However, conditions will remain fairly dry. It’s only a brief return to the cloud cover because by the time we head into the overnight hours, a clearing line will develop from the north to the south as high pressure crests over the region. Waking up tomorrow morning, we will have less of chance at seeing any cloud cover. Even then overnight lows will fall back into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tomorrow's Highs
Tomorrow's Highs(WAGM)

With more of a chance of the sunshine tomorrow, highs will go back above average eventually reaching the mid to upper 50s. We go back and forth between the clouds and the sunshine throughout the daytime before the full sunshine returns in time for Thursday.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

