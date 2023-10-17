Fort Fairfield man arrested after hit and run with a UPS truck.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A Fort Fairfield man has been arrested and charged with operating under the influence, after an alleged hit and run with a UPS truck. According to Police Chief Matthew Cummings, of the Fort Fairfield Police, the Presque Isle Police Department asked for their help on Tuesday morning. The PIPD was attempting to find a silver 2012 Chevrolet Pickup, which they said was involved in rear ending a UPS truck in Presque Isle before fleeing the scene. According to Chief Cummings, shortly after receiving the call, he located the pickup on Presque Isle Street.

Chief Cummings says he confirmed the plate number of the pickup and activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop on the pickup. The pickup failed to stop for him and continued onto the West Limestone Road where the driver eventually pulled over.

Chief Cummings made contact with the driver of the pickup and after a brief investigation, Chief Cummings says driver refused orders to exit the pickup. Chief Cummings says after a brief struggle, 37 year old David Brewer of Fort Fairfield was taken into custody without further incident.

Brewer was charged with Operating under the influence, with priors, violation of conditional license, failure to stop, refusal to submit to arrest or detention, criminal mischief and failure to report a property damage accident.

According to Chief Cummings, Brewer’s blood alcohol concentration was over 4 times the legal limit. Bail was set at $2,500.00 cash. Brewer was transported to the Aroostook County Jail for holding.

Chief Cummings received minor cuts and was treated on scene by Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue.

The Fort Fairfield Police Department was assisted by the Dept. of Homeland Security, the Maine Warden Service and the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.

