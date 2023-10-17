Medical Monday: Genetic Testing

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Genetic testing can be especially important for patients when detecting a form of cancer through heredity.

Mary Hamilton: " Particularly I think people are more interested in the BRAC1 and 2 gene and now everyone has that gene, but eight percent of the population have the mutation of that gene which will increase the risk for cancers”.

Mary Hamilton a certified nurse midwife at AR Gould says that patients need to meet certain criteria to qualify for the testing.

Hamilton: " In order to meet the criteria, you have to have a personal history of ovarian, breast cancer, colon cancer under 64, pancreatic cancer. The other way to qualify is if you’ve got family history of breast cancer under 49″.

In addition to those Hamilton also says you can qualify for genetic testing if someone within your family has tested positive for the gene. She says the testing should be covered by your insurance company. There are minimal downsides to the testing.

Hamilton: “One of the downsides is that people are anxious about having the test done. What does it mean if it’s positive?”

If you do test positive for the gene, there are some proactive measures you can take according to Hamilton. She recommends genetic counseling first, but it mostly depends on which type of cancer the test is pointing towards.

Hamilton: “If you had, say increased risk for breast cancer, depending on if you have a mutation of the gene. Some people choose to have viatorial mastectomy. Some people choose to screen more frequently. And some people choose to use a medication that will reduce their risks”.

Overall Hamilton encourages patients to speak with their primary care provider to discuss whether you can qualify for genetic testing. Vanessa Symonick Newssource 8.

