Owen Sweeney sets new State goal scoring record

EASTON, Maine (WAGM) - Easton Senior Owen Sweeney set a new career goal scoring record on Monday. Heading into the game Sweeney needed one goal to break Drew Hayward of Woodland’s record of 128 career goals. Sweeney scored the record setting goal the same he scored dozens of other goals with a hard shot from outside the area into the top of the net. He ended with five goals and is now ready to lead Easton into the playoffs.

