Senator King pays a virtual visit to Fort Fairfield classroom

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - A special visitor for the eighth-grade class at the Fort Fairfield Middle School today…U.S. Senator Angus King.

Through Zoom, Senator King spoke to the kids about the responsibilities of being a Senator and answered questions they had prepared ahead of time. The kids asked questions about the climate crisis, the war in Ukraine, the challenges of being a politician, and about what bills Senator King has been a part of.

Senator King answered their questions and left them with a piece of advice, which the students say was beneficial to their understanding of nation-wide politics. “At the end of your life you’re going to look back and regret things about your life,” Senator King said. “See that you regret the things you did and not the things you didn’t do. Do you see what I mean? The saddest thing is to look back and think, ‘If only I had tried.’”

Lindsay Deschesne, a student who participated in the session, said that the session was a great learning experience. “I thought it was helpful to let us all know what was happening, and we could ask questions and learn more things,” Deschesne said.

Senator King also told the students that he plans to run for his third term next year due to the current issues the country is facing. “The divisions in our politics and our country I find very troubling,” Senator King explained, “and I try to work with both sides. I’m an independent as you may know - I’m not a republican or a democrat - and I think it’s important to try to have people talk to one another and listen to one another and solve problems, and basically I just decided this was not a time to leave.”

22 students attended the session, which lasted 45 minutes. Senator King visited Fort Fairfield under an initiative called Capitol Class. In Aroostook County he has visited various schools, including Presque Isle, Houlton, Hodgdon, and Caribou.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.