Sunshine More Likely Tomorrow and Thursday, with Shower Chances Returning for the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. After cloud cover lingered for much of the morning hours, some places eventually saw some sunshine briefly during the afternoon hours. Sunshine didn’t last long however, as showers once again bubbled up over central and southern parts of the county, and lasted into the evening. Showers are expected to taper off tonight, leaving us with partly cloudy skies going into tomorrow. A mixture of sunshine and clouds is expected over the next couple of days as a weak area of high pressure sits over the region. This will eventually push eastward by Friday, resulting in more cloud cover entering the region, and shower chances returning with the development of a low pressure system over the state going into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows shower chances tapering off between now and midnight tonight. Skies are already beginning to clear out over northern and western areas this evening, and that trend is expected to continue southward going into the day tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight are expected to be on the chilly side thanks to the partial clearing, and light northwesterly winds. Overnight lows are expected to fall back into the mid to upper 30s for most spots. Cooler temperatures are expected over northwestern parts of the county, with temperatures on the upper end of that scale the further south you are in the county.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow features a mixture of sunshine and clouds during the day. The latest computer model runs are indicating more sunshine during the morning hours, with a better chance of seeing some cloud cover mixing in during the afternoon. Skies remain partly to mostly clear going into tomorrow night, which will help temperatures cool off once again slightly, but the cloud cover and shift in wind direction will work to keep temperatures warmer tomorrow night compared to what we’ll see tonight. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to reach the mid and upper 50s by the afternoon. Light southwesterly winds will work in our favor to bring warmer air into the region from the south, and will continue to bring warmer air into the region through the end of the work week.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

