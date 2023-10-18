Executive Director of Central Aroostook Association Retires

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

After 48 years of service, Executive Director of the Central Aroostook Association, Stephen Richard is retiring. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard caught up with him during his last week on the job and has the story.

“An opening came here at the Opportunity Training Center as an ED tech and I applied for the position”

Stephen Richard, reminisces on what first brought him to the Central Aroostook Association in 1975. Richard says shortly after being hired as an ed tech he earned his degree in education and became head teacher, and then opportunity came knocking.

“And then a while later, the Executive Director moved on and the Board President, Mr. Foren, back then, asked me if I could fill in until they found an Executive Director. I was allowed to apply for the position and at the young age of 23 I was given the opportunity to become the executive director of the association.”

In 2020, The Central Aroostook Association named the residential building Richard started his career in, as the Stephen D. Richard Center. Richard says over his 48 years of service he learned many lessons: Start Slow, Build Quality Programs and Never Stop improving. He leaves behind a few words of wisdom for incoming executive director and former Presque Isle city Manager Martin Puckett.

“Listen to your staff. We have some very high quality staff. If he can just follow their support, he will be very successful in his new role as executive director. I’ve told people that every day I’ve gotten up, I can’t wait to come to work. Just walk into one of the classrooms or go down to our adult program and you’ll realize, oh yeah, that’s why we do this.”

Above all else, Richard wants to express his gratitude to those who have supported him, and the Central Aroostook Association throughout his tenure.

“I would really like to thank this community for the support they have given to our association for many, many years. From supporting our facility to supporting what we do. We’re doing a lot more community integration with the individuals who come to our program and people have really been opening their doors. And that really is good since we’ve come a long way and this community has been right there with us.”

Richard says that he’s not quite sure what he’ll be doing now that he’s retired, but he says he and his wife, who retired last year, will have to figure it out as they go along.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

