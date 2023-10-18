More Sunshine Expected Tomorrow, with Changes in Store for the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. We had a nicer day across the region today with plenty of sunshine to start the day. A few fair weather clouds worked their way in during the afternoon hours, but didn’t have much of an impact overall. A similar story is expected tomorrow with high pressure building overhead, before changes are in store for the end of the work week into the weekend. Cloud cover is expected to increase Friday ahead of our next system looking to bring showers and downpours to the state both Saturday continuing into Sunday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows skies remaining partly to mostly clear. A few fair weather clouds could build into the region during the the early morning hours of Thursday, but overall I think tonight ends up being a similar night to last night. The one key difference between last night and tonight will be the fog, with less of it expected county wide. I can’t rule out the chance completely for some fog, so some areas could once again be dealing with some visibility issues going into first thing tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight will be slightly warmer compared to what we saw last night. Overnight lows are expected to fall back into the mid to upper 30s for most spots. Southwesterly winds work in our favor keeping warmer temperatures over the region, and setting us up for another mild day in store for tomorrow.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Any fog that develops tonight will quickly burn off during the morning hours tomorrow, resulting in another nice day featuring more sunshine. A few fair weather clouds are likely to develop once again tomorrow afternoon, but will not put a damper on the nice day that’s expected. High temperatures tomorrow will once again climb into the mid to upper 50s, with some communities getting very close to the 60 degree mark. Southwesterly winds will be helping once again to bring warmer air into the region, and will continue to increase in intensity going into Friday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

