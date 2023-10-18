More Sunshine Likely Today, Brief Return to Mild Temperatures

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Wednesday Morning everyone. We are off to more of a foggy start in some areas across the region due to the fact that we have lost the vast majority of our cloud cover. It’s important to note there have been quite a few spots in points north and east that have seen a reduction in visibility. Make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time out on the roads for your commute.

Now that the sun has come up, any areas of fog that we do have right now will eventually burn off within the next hour or so. Not all of us are dealing with limited cloud cover, so as a result temperatures have been trending closer to the upper 30s and low 40s. The coldest spots on the map have been centered towards points west where they have been hovering right near the freezing mark.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

As high pressure gains back control of our weather setup briefly, it will allow for more sunshine to build into the region both today and tomorrow. This will also provide us with a brief warm up in terms of our temperatures. We are continuing to monitor a stronger system in time for the weekend looking to bring some widespread heavier bands of rain to the region both Saturday and Sunday. That will prevent the sunshine from continuing to round out the work week.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Looking at out highs for this afternoon. most spots will likely reach the mid to upper 50s. Going hour by hour for you, the best chance for seeing more of the full sunshine build in will be centered towards the early to mid morning hours. This will allow for any areas of fog to quickly burn off. Any clouds that we do see going into the afternoon will not be enough to hinder the sunshine due to the fact that they will be quick to move to the east. This leaves us with some clouds initially overnight before we return to clearing skies. With that in mind, it’s very likely we will see a very similar setup waking up tomorrow to what we are dealing with right now where some patchy areas of dense fog will likely develop. Even then, overnight lows will fall back into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Because we will have an even greater chance at seeing the full sunshine tomorrow, highs will touch the 60 degree mark. There will continue to be some clouds that stretch across the region, but I’m not expecting them to hinder the sunshine. Once we do head into the overnight hours though, clouds will quickly increase resulting in more of a gloomy start to your Friday morning.

