New Burn Laws to Take Effect October 25th

A new law that goes into effect next week aims to help reduce the potential for forest fires. Newssource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

“It’s more of a guideline for people out there who are doing any recreational burning, such as a campfire at their house which is more of a cooking or heating fire.”

Carson Hartman, Forest Ranger with the Maine Forest Service is talking about a new definition to the open burning law which is set to take effect October 25th. The update describes what qualifies as a “recreational campfire”, whether a burn permit is required, and the dimensions of the fire. By doing this the Maine Forest Service hopes to reduce the number of unnecessarily large fires.

“We’re looking now at 3x3. 3 feet wide by 3 feet tall, and that includes flame height as well. Just for that containment level, just to have kind of a safe practice, something we know that an individual can handle, even during dry times of the year.”

Recreational campfires are defined as an outdoor fire that is used for cooking, personal warmth, light, ceremonial or aesthetic purposes. If you’re looking to burn some brush, or build a bonfire that exceeds the definition of a “recreational campfire” Hartman says, play it safe and get a permit.

“Anybody that’s going to have a firepit that over 3x3, we suggest that they go online Maine open burn permit and get a permit, it’s free. Make sure you have your burn pile in a safe location, not too close to the woods edge or anything that’s overhanging where you’re going to be doing your burning. Have hand tools or a charged garden hose and follow the guidelines of the permit, there can’t be any trash or Styrofoam. As long as they’re following the provisions of the permit when they obtain it and the safe location is really important.”

Though it wasn’t an issue this year due to the consistent rain we’ve received, the new law also makes it unlawful to have any type of outdoor fire while a Red Flag Warning is in effect. Red Flag warnings are issued by the National Weather Service in Conjunction with the Maine Forest Service during periods of time when conditions are prime for forest fires.

“It was a wet year, but you never know what next year can bring, we do have those dry summers.”

For more information regarding the new law, as well as information on how to apply for a burn permit please visit:

https://www.maine.gov/dacf/mfs/

https://apps1.web.maine.gov/burnpermit/public/index.html

