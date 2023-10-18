Plan For Your Future Countywide Fair

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Throughout the county, high schoolers are planning their future. The second annual Countywide College, Career, and Military Fair is visiting schools and taking the time to help these young folks make informed decisions.

From Presque Isle to Frenchville, these students are learning about options for their future as the College, Career, and Military Fair visits schools throughout the County. The fair is a four-day-long event --from Tuesday to Friday-- Each day hosted by a different school in the county.

Emily Hallett is a freshman at Presque Isle High School who attended the fair.

Hallett said, “It’s awesome that we have the opportunity to have something like this at our high school.”

Tuesday, the fair was hosted by Presque Isle High School. Throughout the day students from Presque Isle, Easton, Fort Fairfield, Mars Hill, and Ashland High School met with 45 different representatives.

Allison Reed, Director of Guidance for Presque Isle, said, “So we are doing what we like to call Plan For Your Future. It’s just a great opportunity for students to you know start to look towards their future, see what’s out there, what kind of programs different colleges offer and also what are some job opportunities right here but also around the state.”

On Wednesday, The Plan for Your Future Fair went to Frenchville’s Saint John Valley Technology Center where high school students from Madawaska, Wisdom, and Fort Kent attended.

Tammy Lothrop, Director of Guidance for MSAD 33, said, “I’m hoping that the students will come away with understanding and learning careers that they have never heard of before.”

Each group of students had plenty of time to speak with the people at each of the booths. Some students went there with an open mind for what they might want to be when they grow up.

Junior at Wisdom High School, Elaine Deschaine said, “It’s really good especially if you don’t know where you’re going to go for college. It’s really good to learn and experience new things.”

Sophomore at Wisdom High School, Travis Parent said, “There’s like a lot of different career opportunities that I didn’t know were there.”

Some students went there with an idea of what they wanted to do with their futures. Whether that means furthering their education, going into the workforce, or a branch of the military.

Junior at Fort Kent High School, Sawyer Daigle said, “What I want to do is I want to really join the military.”

Junior at Madawaska High School, Xavier Morien said, “I would be like the electrician. I’d do all the cabling for the advanced type of class I’m in And probably I’d do some coding”

Junior at Wisdom High School Aiden Collin said, “Yeah I’d probably say the law enforcement one too because it’s very interesting -- what they do.”

On Thursday, the fair will be at the Caribou Tech Center and open to students attending Caribou Tech, MSSM, Loring Job Core, Washburn, Van Buren, and Caribou High School students. On Friday, the fair will be at Region 2 in Houlton. Open to all students attending there along with students attending Houlton, Hodgdon, Southern Aroostook, Katahdin, and East Grand High Schools.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.