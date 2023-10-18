Victoria’s Secret launches adaptive line made for women with disabilities

The VS and Pink adaptive line is now available to customers online and in select stores...
The VS and Pink adaptive line is now available to customers online and in select stores nationwide.(Yulia Gorbachenk/Victoria's Secret via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – For the first time, Victoria’s Secret is introducing underwear specifically designed to meet the needs of women with disabilities.

The adaptive features include magnetic closures, sensory-friendly fabric, and fully adjustable and convertible front straps.

The adaptive features include magnetic closures, sensory-friendly fabric, and fully adjustable...
The adaptive features include magnetic closures, sensory-friendly fabric, and fully adjustable and convertible front straps.(Yulia Gorbachenk/Victoria's Secret via CNN Newsource)

The VS and Pink adaptive line is now available to customers online and in select stores nationwide.

The retailer said it developed the collection with the help of a firm that works with people with disabilities.

The move is the latest example of mainstream brands and retailers – and not just niche sellers – catering to differently-abled consumers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shot of police lights.
Fort Fairfield man arrested after hit and run with a UPS truck.
Westfield UTV Accident
One dead and another injured after UTV crash in Westfield
President of Nordic Lakers Snowmobile Club, Bob Anderson
Possible Avoidance of Losing Sledding Trails
Theo Pollock’s organs will be used to hopefully save the lives of two other children. The...
Baby’s organs donated to save two other babies with transplants
Vet explains growing concern for upper respiratory illness in dogs

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...
Current US assessment is Israel was ‘not responsible’ for Gaza hospital blast, White House says
A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee...
Israel will let Egypt deliver some badly needed aid to Gaza, as it reels from hospital blast
FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
This photo provided by Amazon shows a drone delivering presciption drugs in College Station,...
Amazon will start testing drones that will drop prescriptions on your doorstep, literally
Harrison Porter won a prize from the $250,000 A Year for Life scratch-off game and chose to...
Lucky man says he is going to ‘get a place to live’ after winning $4M lottery prize