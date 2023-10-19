Enjoy the Sunshine Today, Clouds Return Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Thursday morning everyone. After a day with more sunshine yesterday, skies have remained clear throughout this morning, but not for all areas. That is why we have seen varying temperatures across the county. The coldest spots on the map have been in points north and east where we have already lost the vast majority of cloud cover while points south have seen clouds linger keeping temperatures well into the 40s.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Looking at our weather setup this morning, we have been starting to see the area of high pressure controlling our weather pattern slide to the east towards Nova Scotia. However, it is close enough to the region where it will allow the sunshine to continue throughout today. We have two systems looking to approach the region in time for the weekend and that will provide us with an increase in the clouds tomorrow and a return to some steady rain in time for the weekend. One system originates from the Midwest and the other will track its way up the coastline.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

With the sunshine continuing today it will allow temperatures this afternoon to increase into the upper 50s and low 60s. going hour by hour for you, more of the full sunshine will build into the region throughout the morning hours. Once we get into the afternoon, there will be a greater chance for some passing clouds, but it will likely only lead us to some filtered areas of sunshine. While clearing skies will remain the trend initially for the mid to late evening hours, we will see a sharp increase in our cloud cover as the system from the west approaches the region. The good news about the cloud cover is that it will prevent most spots from dealing with any areas of fog developing. Lows will continue to stay above average into the upper 30s and low 40s. We still have yet to see temperatures dip close to the freezing mark in most spots across the county and the average date for this to usually occur is around October 7th. This is now the latest on record we have seen temperatures stay above the freezing mark since records began being kept in 1939.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Even with cloud cover blanketing the region tomorrow, our highs will stay above average rising into the upper 50s and low 60s. I am expecting the vast majority of the daytime to remain dry. However, there will be the possibility for a few showers developing out ahead of this weekend’s steady rain.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.