Owen Sweeney talks about his soccer career

EASTON, Maine (WAGM) - Owen Sweeney of Easton has his name in the record books. As we showed you on Monday Sweeney became the all time leading boys scorer in High School soccer. Sweeney broke the record set by Drew Hayward of Woodland back in 2018.

Sweeney tied the record earlier this month during a four goal performance against Central Aroostook and scored his 120th goal early in the win over Katahdin.

Owen Sweeney):” I knew going into the game feeling good that I was probably going to get it. I scored four more with it. It was an incredible feeling. It’s an out of this world experience. Just to have a team to back me as well. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

The Senior scored dozens of goals during his Easton career from the same area on the field. Outside the box and ripping it into the corner of the net.

Sweeney:” I can’t even tell you how many hours I have spent just practicing that one thing for that one moment.”

(Ryan Shaw):” People don’t realize how hard this kid has worked both on and off the field. If I drive by his house in the summertime. It doesn’t matter if it is early in the morning, afternoon or at night, he is out there pounding on that goal. He put in the work, and we are really proud of him.”

Coach Ryan Shaw says the thing that sticks out the most to him is his unselfishness and how he takes as much pride in setting up a teammate for a goal.

Shaw:” We talk about his goal scoring, but probably his passing is just as good if not better. He is always looking to set up his teammates. He is a very unselfish player. For example in Washburn he got taken down in the box and he had one of his teammates take the penalty kick, even though he earned it. He is always looking to set up his teammates. He has made each and every one of them better.”

Now that the record has been set it’s time for Sweeney and his teammates to focus on the next business at hand and that is a deep run in the playoffs. The state’s record holder also said he would love to play soccer in college.

The Senior said that the support of his team and the community make the accomplishment even more special.

Sweeney:” It is always nice to not only have a team, but a community backing you. Knowing they are going to be there for you during your tough times and also for your peaks.”

Sweeney played for the Bears as an eighth grader, but his six goals scored that season do no count in the record setting performance. The Bears captain said that when he first started playing varsity soccer, he wanted to be successful, but had no idea how successful he would become

Sweeney:” I was looking to peak in High School and trying to get noticed. It never really struck me until I got my 100th that I could possibly beat the record.”

