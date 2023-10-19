Unsettled Weather Expected for Another Weekend in a Row

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. With more wet weather on the way for both weekend days this weekend, I wanted to look back over the past few weeks, twelve to be exact, and look at what we’ve seen for unsettled weather each weekend day. Of the 12 weekends, we’ve only seen 3 with no rainfall on both weekend days. The rest of the weekends contain either one day of rain, or 6 out of the 12 weekends both days have seen rain. We’ll continue this wet pattern going into this weekend, with another system developing and moving this way.

When was the last dry weekend? (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows our next weather maker, the area of low pressure currently sitting over the great lakes. This is expected to work east tomorrow, and join forces with another area of low pressure developing and working its way up the Atlantic coast, resulting in shower chances lasting through the day Saturday into the day Sunday. Unsettled weather eventually tapers off Sunday night, with high pressure briefly building into the region early next week, resulting in a couple days of sunshine, but also chilly temperatures.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows partly to mostly clear skies lasting a couple more hours, with cloud cover expected to take cover going into the early morning hours of Friday. Our in-house computer model is picking up on an isolated chance for a shower first thing tomorrow, but I think the chances to see more widespread showers will be limited to tomorrow night. Overnight lows are expected to fall back into the lower to mid 40s for most places. Southerly winds will work to keep warmer air over the region, which is why temperatures aren’t expected to cool off as much, even with some of the clearing that we’re seeing right now.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow ends up being a mostly cloudy day compared to what we have been seeing. Cloud cover is expected to last for much of the day tomorrow. Our in-house computer model is still picking up on breaks in the clouds and some possible sunshine tomorrow afternoon. Keep in mind if this does happen, we’ll be more likely to see showers going into Friday evening, whereas if we’re just left with cloud cover for the day tomorrow, showers will likely hold off until early Saturday morning. Based on the past couple of times we’ve seen this setup, we ended up seeing the sunshine even with other computer models contradicting this, so I’ll buy that at least a few minutes of sunshine are possible tomorrow afternoon. This combined with southerly winds will help us reach our high temperatures for tomorrow afternoon. High temperatures for most places climb into the upper 50s, with a few more communities hovering very close to the 60 degree mark. With shower chances returning for the weekend, mild air isn’t expected to stick around.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

