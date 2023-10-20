Another Rainy Weekend Ahead, Mainly Dry Today

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Friday! While another rainy and dreary weekend is on tap, we have drier conditions sticking around this morning and throughout the day. We do have cloud cover already stretching into the region, but that has worked in our favor allowing us to start the morning off on a bit more of a warmer note with temperatures into the upper 40s and even low 50s.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Now that the weekend is approaching quickly, we have two systems looking to impact the region this weekend. One originates from the west and a lot of the shower activity has been positioned ahead of the front. The other system is a bit weaker as it develops off the coast of the Carolinas. These two systems will essentially interact with each other. Because the coastal system is now a bit weaker, I don’t foresee a risk for any flooding as of right now. Based on current computer model trends this system will be quick to exit the region ushering in more sunshine to start the work week.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Looking at our temperatures this afternoon we stay above average with most places reaching the upper 50s and low 60s. Going hour by hour for you, we will continue to see more enhanced cloud cover blanket the region throughout. Going into the afternoon will be the best chance for any areas picking up on filtered areas of sunshine. Any breaks we do see will likely be quickly filled back in by the cloud cover. It’s not until late in the evening when we will see an initial band of showers push into the region from the south to the north. Because they will be very light in nature I don’t anticipate much in terms of rainfall accumulation overall out of these. That will result in lows this evening staying well above average for this time of year. Most spots will likely only fall back into the low 50s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Highs tomorrow will continue to stay above average, but they will land closer to the upper 50s. Tomorrow isn’t expected to be a total washout as models are trending more at some more on and off steady showers throughout the day, The heaviest of rain will impact the region late Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. That will also likely be when we see the greatest of the rainfall accumulation out of this system. Sunday’s showers likely will become more scattered and light in nature.

Estimated Rain Totals (WAGM)

Estimated rainfall totals show the axis of the heavy rain being centered towards the coastline of southern Maine based on how this system has been tracking. Here locally we will likely pick up on around an additional inch of rainfall. That is why I don’t foresee much of a risk in the way of flooding out of this.

For more on today’s forecast and what we can expect this weekend, tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend and stay safe!

