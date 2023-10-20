How Does Frost Form?

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

It’s mid October and most people in the county have not had to scrape their windshields or seen frost form on their lawns. Meteorologist Vanessa Symonick explains how frost is formed.

Even though we are officially two weeks into fall 2023, we’ve already seen some locations pick up on some patchy areas of frost. But how does that frost end up forming? Now it’s important to note that the air temperature does not have to be 32 degrees for this to occur. In fact, most weather stations when they are taking that air temperature, it is measured a few feet off the ground. As that cold air sinks, we look at the ground temperature being 32 degrees and that starts the process of frost formation. We always have the presence of water molecules in the atmosphere whether that be through liquid water droplets or through water vapor. Now as those water molecules in the air touch a frozen surface like the grass here, they freeze on contact forming ice crystals and that is also known as frost. A few favorable conditions for this to occur, you want to have clearing skies, lighter winds, but also the presence of moisture in the air whether that is because we had a system roll through the region recently brining us some rainfall, but that also comes into play in terms of having moisture on the ground. That’s another factor you want, but you also want those temperatures sitting into the 30s.

Some interesting facts about frost and freeze here in the Caribou region, the average first 28-degree temperature usually occurs on October 18th. That is not past us at this point. But the average first 32-degree temperature typically falls around October 7th and we’re already past that point. And some interesting stats here about the Caribou area, the coolest Caribou has been so far this season is 36 degrees. Now this is the latest on record we haven’t seen temperatures at or below 35 degrees in Caribou since records begun being kept in 1939. So even though we’re past October 7th, it will be interesting to see when we pick up on that first 32-degree temperature.

