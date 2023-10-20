Not a Complete Washout, but Heavy Rain Possible at Times this Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. I hope you’re ready for more gloomy weather going into the weekend. We have two areas of low pressure moving this way this evening. The first one is sitting back off to our west, and has the bulk of the shower activity with it at this point. The second area of low pressure is developing out in the Atlantic, and is expected to ride up the coast and join forces with the first area of low pressure. This will leave us with shower chances going into the weekend. The first round of showers moves through tonight into tomorrow, with the second round of showers expected tomorrow night into Sunday morning. More measurable rain is expected, with the county seeing a good soaking for most by Sunday morning.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows the chances for showers and downpours between now and tomorrow morning. I don’t think everywhere will see heavy rain all at once, however we will see some time frames with downpours working through. Low temperatures tonight aren’t expected to cool off much thanks to cloud cover and southeasterly winds remaining breezy at times between now and tomorrow morning. Low temperatures are expected to fall back into the lower 50s for most places, with a few upper 40s possible the further north and west you are in the county.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with scattered shower chances during the morning hours, however the latest computer model runs now have shower activity tapering off by the early afternoon hours. Cloud cover lingers during the afternoon, before more widespread shower and downpours approach the region for the evening. Downpours continue into the early morning hours of Sunday, with most of the shower activity ending by sunrise Sunday. This will leave us with better weather in store for Sunday, however cloud cover still looks to linger for much of the day. High temperatures tomorrow still warm up a few degrees into the mid and upper 50s once again for most spots. Easterly winds are expected to be light during the day tomorrow, not having much of an impact like what we have been seeing.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Rainfall amounts with this system vary depending on where you are in the county. Rainfall amounts over northern and western parts of the county remain on the lower side, where showers and downpours are less likely to work in during the evening hours of Saturday. Central parts of the county will end up closer to half an inch of rain by Sunday morning, with higher amounts expected the further south you travel. Southern areas see the jackpot in terms of precipitation with an inch to as much as an inch and a half of rain possible by Sunday midday.

WPC Rainfall Potential (Now - Wednesday) (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great weekend, and stay dry!

