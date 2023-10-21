Woodland Select Board Chair Decision Deemed Illegal

WOODLAND, Maine (WAGM) -

The town of Woodland is coming under scrutiny this week, as the process used to select their new Select Board chair has been deemed illegal. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

“We were in need of a new chairman because the chairman, Harold Tardy, had resigned.”

Tom Drew, Select Board Member for the Town of Woodland explains what led up to a divisive decision to name a new Select Board Chair at Tuesday night’s Select Board meeting. According to Drew the previous chairman, Harold Tardy, resigned due to health reasons, leaving the position open, and only two members on the board. In these situations, state law allows the town clerk to choose the chair, but only through a random choice, such as a coin toss, or lottery.

Drew is referencing a video taken at Tuesday evening’s meeting, where the process of selecting a new Select Board Chair was being discussed. The video can be seen in it’s entirety here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f0JgMq7fQgM

“The town clerk chooses the chair by lot, so she may choose by random choice, or she may choose by lottery. The town clerk chooses this” states Kathy Ouellette – Select Board Member.

“Yes, I understand that but a coin toss is random” states a unseen Woodland resident.

“No, she may select randomly which one she wants” responds Ouellette.

Toward the end of the video, Town Clerk, Bridget Coats speaks.

“As the town clerk, so if you are not able to settle that between yourselves, as to which will be chair, are we able to do that?” asks Coats.

“No, I’ve adjourned” states Drew, off camera.

“I would like to appoint Ms. Kathy Ouellette as Chair” exclaims Coats.

”People were disappointed, you can hear them on the video and that speaks for itself. People know it wasn’t legal and they tried to mitigate that there and no one would pay attention to them.” says Drew.

Since Tuesday, the Maine Municipal Association, who provides guidance to municipalities, has been in touch with the town, and has deemed the decision to be illegitimate. Maine Municipal Association did not respond to our request for an interview regarding the situation, however they did provide a copy of the guidance used to select a board chair, it states:

“Regardless of how or whether the various seats on the board are distinguished, it is necessary to have a board chair. A charter or ordinance may designate how the board chair is selected. Otherwise, the municipal officers must choose among themselves who will be chair. Where the board of municipal officers cannot choose their own chair, the town clerk chooses the chair by lot 30-A M.R.S.A. § 2526(4)(D)(1). “By lot” means by a random choice, or “lottery”—drawing straws or picking a name or number from a container. State law does not discuss the powers and duties of the chair, so each board should either adopt rules which clarify the chair’s role or ask the voters to adopt an ordinance covering this issue.

Drew says this guidance was not followed at the meeting.

“They missed the whole part in the MMA Manual which explains the clerk as no direct discretion to choose the chair and that has led everyone to question “Can we trust the election going forward?” “Can we trust anything?”

WAGM reached out to both Select Board Member Kathy Ouellette, and has attempted to contact Town Clerk Bridget Coats via the Woodland Town Office for an interview or comment, however our requests remain unanswered. For Drew, he just hopes the Town of Woodland can move forward from all this.

“Woodland needs to move forward and we need selfless servants. We need the opportunity to put this negativity to bed so we can do the people’s business, and that’s worrisome for me. I have 5 months left on my term, that’s 15 years served and I surely hope that people remain vigilant and put people on the board that are accountable and have no other gains.”

Coats is expected to make the decision legitimately during the board’s November 21st meeting.

WAGM will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.