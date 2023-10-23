More Sunshine This Afternoon, Frost Likely Tonight

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Monday morning everyone. After another soggy weekend weather wise with some rain showers on both days, some cloud cover has lingered this morning.

Weekend Rain Reports (WAGM)

Looking at the rainfall totals from this weekend, the highest totals were centered towards the southern half of the county. Because of the way this system was positioned, the axis of the heaviest rain and the greatest of totals were centered towards the Downeast coastline. That allowed for the heaviest of rain to only reach as far north as points south. Even then, those areas only picked up on just over an inch of rain. As you traveled further north in places like Caribou and Presque Isle picked up just over a half an inch of rain. The lowest of totals were centered towards points west once again because of the way this system was positioned. Places like Estcourt Station and Clayton Lake just barely picked up over a quarter of an inch of rain.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

With the system over the weekend now sitting over the Canadian Maritimes, the last of the rain showers have now tapered across the state. With high pressure right on our doorstep to the west it will usher in more sunshine briefly to start the work week before unsettled weather returns by mid week. As it stands right now based on current computer model trends, not every day is expected to be a washout as a lot of the shower chances will be more scattered in nature.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Because cloud cover has lingered this morning it will likely prevent our highs from making it past the 50 degree mark. Going hour by hour for you, cloud cover will result in some more filtered areas of sunshine initially. Once we head into the afternoon, cloud cover will become less apparent. That will lead us to a better chance for some clearing skies late this evening once the sun goes down. However, that will impact our overnight lows.

Caribou Frost Statistics (WAGM)

A lot of locations in the county have yet to have their first frost or freeze and tonight I do think we will have a greater chance of that happening. The average first 32 degree temperature of the season is typically on October 7th and we are well past that point. The average first 28 degree temperature is typically around October 18th. Looking at our lows this evening, most places fall back into the upper 20s and low 30s across the region.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

I do expect us to reach our high temperatures a bit later on tomorrow given the fact that we will be on the cooler side in the morning. Most areas will see highs peak closer to the middle 50s by the afternoon as plenty of sunshine develops throughout the day.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great start to your week!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.