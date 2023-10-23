Tropical Season Comparison

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Even though we have just over a month left to go in the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season, we’ve certainly seen our fair share of named storms in terms of the tropics. But how does that stack up or compare to what we’ve seen the past couple of decades or so? Now looking at the trend line with this graph here, hurricane season begins around June 1st. Notice how we have a bit of a lack of named storms and then that trend line looks to spike right back up around early September. That is around when on average we see peak hurricane season in the Atlantic. Now looking at where we stand right now with that yellow line, notice how we are starting to see a decline in that activity climatologically. And that takes us towards the end of November which is the end of hurricane where we really don’t see much in terms of named storms or systems. So how does that compare to what we are dealing with this year?

Now looking at the list of 2023 named storms, we don’t have much left to go as we have the V named storm and the W named storm. Looking at this map here, only a few storms have gained hurricane strength. And another thing worth noting is it’s not very common for us to be dealing with a named storm, but within a month of each other we had both Lee and Philippe impact the county in the way of winds and rain. Now we do have two more named systems to go, but what happens if we get past that point? Well, the National Hurricane Center does in fact have a secondary list of names that can be used in that case. However based on current climatology and what we have seen the past couple of decades or so, I don’t anticipate us needing to get into that second list.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.