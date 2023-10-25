This October many people will reach out for suicide prevention resources

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - In 2021 October had the second highest suicide rate of the year in the United States, according to the CDC. Ashely Pesek, a Mobile Crisis Manager for the Aroostook Mental Health Center, confirmed that in October many people reach out for suicide prevention resources. “In October we definitely see higher rates of it than other parts of the year,” explains Pesek.

However, Pesek expressed worry that the numbers they see could be higher, as some people don’t reach out due to a fear that they will be forced into hospitalization. “Most of the time that is just simply not what happens,” says Pesek.

In fact, Pesek says that in Maine less than 25% of people go into in-patient hospitalization, and for most people, it’s their choice. “The purpose of wrapping around people with suicidal ideation is not for them to leave their home and their community, in fact it’s just the opposite,” explains Pesek. “We want to know how we can bolster those home and community supports to keep them safe.”

Pesek also gives advice for those who may be struggling with their mental health, no matter how severe the impacts are. She says first, people should look at primary coping skills, which are ones that people can do by themselves. This includes keeping a good routine, having good sleep hygiene, and setting boundaries in your life. “It’s nice to take care of ourselves by having chocolate and taking a bubble bath but what true self care looks like is dealing with the things that cause you stress in a proactive way,” says Pesek.

Next, there are secondary coping skills that involve reaching out to other people in your life. “Oftentimes those people that are in that secondary group of supports for us have good recommendations and/or are just good sounding boards who can listen which just in and of itself can be helpful,” Pesek says.

Finally, the tertiary skills involve seeking help from outside resources. Maine has a few free resources to help, including the Intentional Warm Line and the Maine Crisis Line. “The Warm Line can be a really great place if you don’t have many of those secondary options for support,” explains Pesek. “A place where you can call and just connect with somebody who’s not there as a professional but as a listening ear. Whereas the Crisis Line is a place where you can call when things are just starting to feel like it’s more than you can manage on your own.”

Using these coping mechanisms early can help prevent the need for additional resources later on. “The goal is always to catch people upstream, we’d love to catch them before they’re all the way over the waterfall and struggling to the point where we’re really worried about their safety,” says Pesek.

This October, keep an eye on your own mental health and be sure to check in with your loved ones.

