Tiny Steps to Big Accomplishments

HANCOCK, Maine (WAGM) -Homelessness is an issue all around the world. Those who have given up the most to fight for our freedom often find themselves experiencing homelessness. One University of Maine Fort Kent sophomore is working towards building a home for female veterans in Hancock, Maine. Since her freshmen year of high school, Kasey Jordan has been working towards her gold award. The gold award is the highest achievement within Girl Scouts. To earn this award, a Girl Scout is required to help fix a problem in their community or make a lasting change in their world. Jordan decided her project was going to be to help veterans.

Jordan said, “I think that every single veteran who comes back from their service should have a house to live in. That should be the bare minimum.”

The residential service manager for Homeless Services of Aroostook Veterans, Bradley Summerlin, explains that homelessness among veterans is a problem that happens too often.

Summerlin said, “It’s more common than I like it to be --than anyone would like it to be. Like again our veterans have done service for us and that’s a service that I feel no one can ever pay back.”

Construction began in Hancock Maine building a house from the ground up. Now six years later, Jordan is an alumna of Girl Scout, but the work on her project of building a 24 by 24 transitional house for homeless female veterans is still ongoing.

Jordan said, “I was told when I first started this project that nine women would actually benefit from this project.”

She calls this project Tiny Steps: Building New Lives.

Jordan said, “So with the idea of it being a transitional house is basically a veteran can be placed into this household and they can receive services such as food stamps or whatever services they might need. I know specifically with food stamps and stuff they will need a specific address and a lot of times people may not have addresses which means they can not get these services.”

Jordan says the hope is to have the house finished by the end of this year. But it could take longer.

Jordan said, “It really depends because it is a fully volunteered group of people that are coming out of you know their outside of work on their own hours to be able to help so it really depends on what schedules are able to allow for them to come out and help.”

Folks who want to learn more about the project can do so by going on the Tiny Steps Facebook page where they share updates about the home. https://www.facebook.com/tinystepsmaine

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.